Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $1,099,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.29. 385,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,397. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Mueller Industries’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.