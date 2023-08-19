MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 4.8%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 270,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,750,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 68.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $237.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,162 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

