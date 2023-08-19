MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

MVB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 51.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MVB Financial by 122.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MVB Financial by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MVB Financial by 338,100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MVB Financial by 138.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MVB Financial from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MVB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Articles

