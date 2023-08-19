My DeFi Pet One Day Volume Hits $797,360.32 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $900,060.97 and $797,360.32 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

