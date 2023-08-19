MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MYRG. Sidoti cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MYR Group

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.84. The company had a trading volume of 71,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MYR Group news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.