Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $190.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.80.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $778.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Quarry LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.