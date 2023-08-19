NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. NACCO Industries comprises about 0.9% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 1.37% of NACCO Industries worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

NC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. 5,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.25. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NACCO Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries Profile

(Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.