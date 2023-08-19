Nano (XNO) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Nano has a total market cap of $78.17 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,058.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00245938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.77 or 0.00720572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00554110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00059522 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00120527 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

