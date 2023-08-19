National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIZZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 241,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.30 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 44.75%. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 15.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in National Beverage by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in National Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

