National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
National Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of FIZZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 241,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $57.55.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.30 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 44.75%. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
