National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in National Presto Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPK. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

NPK opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.06 and a 1 year high of $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.61.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.43%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.