National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of 273.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,148,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,432,000 after purchasing an additional 156,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

