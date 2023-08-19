Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 84,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.40 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 74.35% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 78,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 196.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 763,883 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 894,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 410,481 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 571,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 210,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.

