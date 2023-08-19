Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Nautilus Stock Performance
Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 84,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 74.35% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus
About Nautilus
Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.
Featured Stories
