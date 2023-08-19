Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Nelnet Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Nelnet stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,528. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 51.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nelnet
In other Nelnet news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nelnet Company Profile
Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nelnet
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.