Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of Nelnet stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,528. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 51.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

In other Nelnet news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nelnet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 242,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 180,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

