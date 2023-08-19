Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 114.91%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Up 75.7 %

NEPT stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.06. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Saturday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

