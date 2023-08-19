NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading Up 0.4%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.45. 17,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 16,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $84.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.