NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading Up 0.4%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.45. 17,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 16,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $84.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

Get NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF alerts:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF ( NYSEARCA:NETL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.