Netwealth Group Limited (NWL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13 on September 20th

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Netwealth Group’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. It offers financial intermediation services; superannuation products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services. The company also provides investment wrap products for self-managed super fund (SMSF) clients; investment options, such as listed and international securities, managed account models, managed funds, term deposits, premium services, and investor rewards; insurance products; forms and disclosure documents; and resources and tools, as well as insurance, advisory, licensee, and private wealth solutions.

