Netwealth Group Limited (NWL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13 on September 20th

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Netwealth Group’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
Netwealth Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 5.30.
Netwealth Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netwealth Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Netwealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netwealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.