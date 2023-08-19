New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,808,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

