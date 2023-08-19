New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NYT. Guggenheim lifted their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $954,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in New York Times by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in New York Times by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in New York Times by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

