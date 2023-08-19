Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Director Buys $42,160.00 in Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) Director Claudia Michel Meer bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,190.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

NYSE NR opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Newpark Resources

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.