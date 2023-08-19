NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,743.67

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,743.67 ($85.55) and traded as high as GBX 6,890 ($87.40). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 6,854 ($86.95), with a volume of 185,153 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($68.50) to GBX 5,700 ($72.31) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($82.46) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($82.46) to GBX 7,000 ($88.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,700 ($84.99).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,846.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,743.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.20, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($87.57), for a total value of £379,665 ($481,625.02). 7.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

