NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading 4% Higher

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 522,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,271,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEXT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get NextDecade alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEXT

NextDecade Price Performance

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NextDecade by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,653,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextDecade

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.