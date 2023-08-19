NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Decreased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. 6,291,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,383. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

