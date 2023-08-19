NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

