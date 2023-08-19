Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EFRTF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 113 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 11.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

