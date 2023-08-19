NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,633,888 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of NGL Energy Partners worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,765,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 207,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.84. 238,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,825. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $506.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.68.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

