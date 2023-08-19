NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Announces Earnings Results

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.96%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $194.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the second quarter valued at $3,052,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NICE by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the second quarter valued at $537,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NICE by 18.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NICE by 42.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

