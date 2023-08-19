NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

NICE Stock Down 0.2 %

NICE stock opened at $194.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $231.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NICE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NICE by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NICE by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,098,000 after acquiring an additional 94,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 163.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at $35,147,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

