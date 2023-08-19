NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $194.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.94. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $231.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. William Blair started coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho began coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 27.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

