NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $238.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NICE. William Blair began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.67.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $194.88. 358,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that NICE will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in NICE during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

