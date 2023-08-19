NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NNN opened at $38.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 110.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

