Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NOAH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,424. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. Noah has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter.
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
