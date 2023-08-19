Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOAH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,424. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. Noah has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Noah by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Noah by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Noah by 1.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 60,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 31.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 651,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 155,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

