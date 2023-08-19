Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.25. 697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.07 million during the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Featured Stories

