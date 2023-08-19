North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $257,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TXG opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $131,483.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,650,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $131,483.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,650,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $100,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,487,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,565 shares of company stock worth $4,919,586 in the last three months. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

