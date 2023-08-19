North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

