North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $432,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $246,734,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 122,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 174,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,006.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 144,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 137,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 10,901,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,441,148. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.