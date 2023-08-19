North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

