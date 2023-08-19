North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,587. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,549 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

