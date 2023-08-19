North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.68. 363,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

