North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.50. 10,797,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,934,807. The company has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

