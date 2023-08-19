North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 728 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.96. 1,115,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,461. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.87.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
