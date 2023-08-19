North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Waters by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,659 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,106,000 after purchasing an additional 111,521 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $270.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

