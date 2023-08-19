Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ NTIC traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 7,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,300. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $115.81 million, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

