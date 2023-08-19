Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Northrim BanCorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Romano bought 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,984.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Marilyn Romano acquired 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,984.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt acquired 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $29,870.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,659.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 589.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.