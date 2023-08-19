Notis McConarty Edward Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.9% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,240. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ROK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.54. 435,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.96. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

