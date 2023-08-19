Notis McConarty Edward Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.90. 5,999,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,261,315. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average of $160.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

