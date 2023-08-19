Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

NVO traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $183.13. 1,361,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,058. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.78 and its 200-day moving average is $157.83. The company has a market cap of $410.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $192.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 20th.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 33.49%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

