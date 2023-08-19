NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NOW from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 629,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,523. NOW has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.62.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). NOW had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NOW by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,504,000 after acquiring an additional 242,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NOW by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 678,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,551,000 after acquiring an additional 105,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after purchasing an additional 128,368 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

