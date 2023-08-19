NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,637,000 after buying an additional 643,843 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,896,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 402,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,437,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 248,974 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

