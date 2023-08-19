NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $432.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

