NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.16.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $432.99. 58,376,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,947,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

